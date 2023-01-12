MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft

Memphis Police said the arrests happened over the course of two days - Wednesday and Thursday - from cases spanning back to December.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said.

The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents.

According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 Block of Rosecrest Road. Officers were told two men were covering a Chevrolet Silverado with tree limbs and were preparing to set it on fire.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the truck’s bed and one in the front of the truck hiding under a tarp. There were two trucks, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Ford F-350, with the men, and both were verified stolen. The Ford F-350 was stolen from Southaven, and the Chevrolet was stolen on December 17, 2022, from 4049 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The two men, 34-year-old James Cook and 49-year-old Phillip Isham, were charged with two charges each of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. Cook's bond has been set at $5,000, while Isham is in jail on a $6,000 bond.

MPD said, in a later incident at 1:07 p.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of J.W. Williams Lane.

Hernando Police Department requested officers to attempt to locate a silver Pontiac Grand Prix that 22-year-old Kaylin Hunter took. Officers found the vehicle and took Hunter into custody.

Hunter was given a fugitive from justice charge and will face charges in Hernando for the stolen car.

Wednesday evening at 6:58, officers observed two cars driving recklessly near Wells Station Road and Reed Avenue. One officer observed them again on Reed Avenue, and that one car lost control and crashed in the 4100 block of Reed Avenue. Officers saw the driver exit the car and flee on foot. The man was arrested at Ozan Street and Ward Avenue. Officers located a handgun stolen in the car, a scale, and vape oil containing THC. While officers were on the scene, they were approached by a man who said the wrecked vehicle was his and had been stolen from the nearby O’Reilly’s.

The 17-year-old teen was charged with car theft, gun theft, and evading arrest on foot, among other charges

On Thursday at 1:30 am, officers were in the area of Auburn Road and Raines Road when they saw a Hyundai Sonata with a broken rear window. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle to check if it was stolen when the vehicle fled.

Officers checked the area, located the car in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, and saw several people running from the car. All three suspects were located and arrested.

18-year-old Joseph Milan was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

Two teens, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were charged with curfew, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest.

Later Thursday morning, at 2:54 am, officers found a Nissan Maxima with a temporary tag at 4560 Millbranch Road. Officers checked the VIN ad verified that the vehicle was stolen from Shelby County. Officers detained the driver and identified her as 25-year-old Sierra Savage.