A woman is dead after a shooting that stemmed from a fight in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in Hickory Hill that is believed to have stemmed from a fight between several women.
MPD said officers responded to a shooting at 4138 Kirby Parkway Tuesday night around 10:20, where they found two women had been shot.
One died at Regional One, the other was taken to ROH in non-critical condition.
Officers said preliminary information revealed that the women were involved in a disagreement with several other women before the shooting happened.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-529-CASH.