A woman is dead after a shooting that stemmed from a fight in Hickory Hill

Several women were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in Hickory Hill that is believed to have stemmed from a fight between several women.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting at 4138 Kirby Parkway Tuesday night around 10:20, where they found two women had been shot.

One died at Regional One, the other was taken to ROH in non-critical condition.

Officers said preliminary information revealed that the women were involved in a disagreement with several other women before the shooting happened.

8/31 @ approx. 10:20 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4138 Kirby Pkwy. One female was xported to ROH were she was pronounced deceased. A second female was xported to ROH in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 1, 2021

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.