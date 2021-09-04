x
Accused shoplifter charged with running into officers & parked cars at midtown Memphis store

Police said it started when they were called to the Home Depot in the 1600 block of Poplar Avenue Wednesday about a shoplifter.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an accused shoplifter has been arrested and charged, accused of running into three officers and parked cars while trying to get away.

37-year-old Antwone Taylor is charged with aggravated assault to wit: law enforcement (3 counts), theft of property conduct involving merchandise more than $1,000 but less than $2500, intentionally evading arrest in auto, and resisting official detention.

Police said they were called to the Home Depot in the 1600 block of Poplar Avenue Wednesday about a shoplifter. Officers confronted the man as he was headed to a vehicle waiting outside. Police said they were able to take one suspect into custody, but a second suspect in the vehicle took off.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Taylor, struck three officers and five parked vehicles while getting away.

After posting surveillance pictures to social media, police said the suspect was identified as Taylor, and he was arrested.
