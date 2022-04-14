Suspect in West Memphis bank robbery leads police on chase into Memphis, caught sitting on porch

Memphis Police said they found Clyde Dear on a porch, claiming it was his aunt's home. Investigators said it wasn't.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in a bank robbery in West Memphis was captured after leading police on a chase into Memphis Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, police in West Memphis, Arkansas, responded to a robbery at Evolve Bank & Trust just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. There was a tracking device in the money that was stolen, and police tried to stop a 2019 Dodge Durango which the device was pinging to. They said the driver refused to stop and took off into Memphis.

The chase ended in the area of Vance and Boyd, where they said the driver stopped and tried to run away. They found the Dodge Durango behind an abandoned home. The affidavit said police saw money scattered in the truck and leading through the backyard of homes. They said they found the truck was registered to Clyde Dear but had a stolen license plate. They then found a bag of clothes matching the description of the bank robber, and under the bag was more money and a gun.

Officers said they spotted a man in dirty clothing walking between houses then sitting on a porch of one of the homes on Boyd. They said the man, later identified as Clyde Dear, told officers it was his aunt’s home, but they contacted the homeowner who said they did not know Dear.

Dear was arrested and West Memphis Police identified him as the suspect in the bank robbery. They said about $30,000 total was taken in the robbery.

Dear is charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, intentionally evade arrest in an auto, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, ad theft of property $1,000 or less.

His bond was set at $50,000.