Suspect found dead after shots fired at officers in Northaven barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a barricade situation at the 4000 block of Breckenwood Drive in Northaven Monday.
The sheriff's office tweeted the multi-agency gang unit was executing a warrant attempt there at 3:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at officers from inside the house.
The sheriff's office said the suspect was found dead when deputies entered the home.
There were no injuries after the shooting. Negotiators were on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
