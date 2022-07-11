Suspect found dead after shots fired at officers in Northaven barricade situation

The sheriff's office said the suspect was found dead when deputies entered the home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a barricade situation at the 4000 block of Breckenwood Drive in Northaven Monday.

The sheriff's office tweeted the multi-agency gang unit was executing a warrant attempt there at 3:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at officers from inside the house.

There were no injuries after the shooting. Negotiators were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

