Arkansas man in custody after firing rounds at moving cars

One person is now in custody after an active shooter situation unfolded near Little Rock, Arkansas.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 a.m. the Shannon Hill Police Department was called to an active shooter situation.

Steven Lockwood, 41, of Shannon Hills was armed with an assault rifle and began shooting at passing vehicles in the area of the Family Market.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Lockwood was "walking on the roadway with a Rifle actively shooting at moving vehicles."

Lockwood fired a round at a passing Arkansas State Trooper, hitting the engine block and then fired at several other passing cars, according to authorities.

The Saline County Sheriff’s SWAT responded and found Lockwood in his backyard still armed.