There is going to be additional officers on Beale Street for Memphis in May, announcement comes a day after shooting in broad daylight

“There will be metal detectors and wanding and security as normal during that time of year. We have added additional lighting on Beale Street,” said Young.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eyes are now on Memphis in May after one person was sent to jail after a shooting broke out on Beale Street on April 30. According to a Memphis Police Department report, witnesses said the shooter, 32 year-old Archie Mays, got into a fight with Beale Street merchant James Postlewait.

Postlewait pushed Mays to the ground after he poured his drink on Postlewait’s cart, according to these witnesses. Mays then got up and shot Postlewait and a member of security at Alfred’s on Beale Street, they said.

Sunday was supposed to be a day where people were enjoying the wine race to kick off Memphis in May, including a member of the ABC24 sales team.

“It was kind of a surreal moment,” said Pattie Gardner. "I thought it was a balloon.”

Soon after, she was rushed with the rest of the customers to the back of Alfred’s while Beale Street security subdued Mays. Before Gardner knew it, she found herself compressing the wounds of the victims.

“I saw that the guy out in the street had no one around him, so I grabbed someone’s t-shirt out of their hand, and I went out there and I compressed as far as no more bleeding and didn’t move him until we got the ambulance,” Gardner said.

Beale Street security guards then subdued Mays, who is now being held at the Shelby County Jail. Both victims were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The ordeal has Memphians worried now about the music festival later this week. Eyes are wondering what’s going to be happening at Handy Park as it’s going to be the home for the Blues tent for the Beale Street Music Festival.

The park is right across from Alfred’s, and people are wondering what security is going to be like.

“Our goal is to ensure that people are able to have a good time [and] enjoy Beale Street safely,” said Paul Young, Downtown Memphis Commission President and Memphis mayoral candidate.

Young adds extra security measures will be in place on Beale for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

"There will be metal detectors and wand-ing and security as normal during that time of year," Young said. "We have added additional lighting on Beale Street."



Additional officers will also be present throughout the area, including members from the Blue Suede Brigade and the Memphis Police.

"I’ll leave the strategy to MPD in terms of how they station their officers," Young said. "They do know how big this weekend is and I know that they are planning to have an increased presence."