Case against adult charged in murder of Memphis pastor will go before grand jury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case against the adult charged in the murder of Memphis activist and pastor Reverend Autura Eason-Williams in July 2022 will go before a grand jury.

21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora appeared in court Wednesday, Oct. 19, where a witness and detective took the stand before a judge. The judge ruled the case would be held to state. Tabora remains in jail on $1,000,000 bond.

Tabora, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade, and 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo, are all charged in the murder of Rev. Eason-Williams.

Tabora is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and especially aggravated robbery.

Andrade is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Carrillo faces charges of first-degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and carjacking.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said it will seek to have both teens tried as adults.

Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18, 2022, in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.

According to a police affidavit, Tabora admitted to investigators that he was with two teens when he killed Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams and stole her Infiniti.