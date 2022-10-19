x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Case against adult charged in murder of Memphis pastor will go before grand jury

21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora appeared in court Wednesday, Oct. 19, where a witness and detective took the stand before a judge.
Credit: Shelby County Jail
Eduard Rodriguez Tabora

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case against the adult charged in the murder of Memphis activist and pastor Reverend Autura Eason-Williams in July 2022 will go before a grand jury.

21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora appeared in court Wednesday, Oct. 19, where a witness and detective took the stand before a judge. The judge ruled the case would be held to state. Tabora remains in jail on $1,000,000 bond.

Tabora, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade, and 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo, are all charged in the murder of Rev. Eason-Williams.

Tabora is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and especially aggravated robbery.

Andrade is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Carrillo faces charges of first-degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and carjacking.

RELATED: Case continued for teens charged in Rev. Eason-Williams' murder

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said it will seek to have both teens tried as adults.

Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18, 2022, in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.

According to a police affidavit, Tabora admitted to investigators that he was with two teens when he killed Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams and stole her Infiniti.

ABC24 previously learned Andrade was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the killing.

RELATED: "The system is entirely broken" | Lawmaker, former inmate and therapist say Memphis needs a village to slow crime

RELATED: Husband of Memphis church leader wants teens charged in murder tried as adults

RELATED: Teen murder suspect was wearing an ankle monitor when Memphis church leader was killed

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ezekiel Kelly to go to grand jury for first killing of shooting spree in Memphis

Before You Leave, Check This Out