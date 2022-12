Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition after a shooting this morning off James Road in Raleigh.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult and a juvenile were both sent to hospitals after a shooting in Raleigh, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 4100 block of James Road.

The adult victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, and the juvenile was sent to Le Bonheur also in non-critical condition, police say.

Four people were detained by police.