Adult murder suspect in Memphis Reverend Autura Eason-William's death will undergo mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The man accused of murdering Memphis Reverend Autura Eason-Williams in July appeared in Shelby County Criminal Court Monday, where he was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.
20-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, one of three suspects charged with first-degree murder in the Memphis pastor's carjacking death on July 18, along with two teenaged boys.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said she will seek to try those two teens, Brayan Carillo and Miguel Andrade, as adults in the murder case.
According to a police affidavit, Tabora approached the passenger's side of Eason-Williams' Infiniti with a gun, the three ordering her out of the car when Andrade fired several shots, killing her.
Tabora then ran back to the car the three teens arrived in and fled the scene.
