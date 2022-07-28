Adult charged with murder of Memphis church leader makes first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The third suspect charged in the death of a highly respected Memphis church leader was arraigned Thursday morning.
No bond was set for Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, charged with the murder of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. He is due back in court Aug. 1, 2022.
The 21-year-old is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of robbery, deployment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and especially aggravated robbery. Tabora was arrested Tuesday.
15-year-old Miguel Andrade and 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo have also been charged in this case. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said it will seek to have both tried as adults.
ABC24 learned last week Andrade was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the killing.
Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the UMC's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18, 2022, in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.
According to a police affidavit, Tabora admitted to investigators that he was with two teens when he killed Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams and stole her Infiniti.
Funeral services are set for next week for Easton-Williams. The viewing is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, at Anthony Funeral Home, on 135 South 15th Street. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. the next day at Saint Paul United Methodist Church on 2949 Davies Plantation Road in Lakeland, Tennessee.