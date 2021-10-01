Affidavit: Memphis woman arrested after threatening school on social media

According to an arrest affidavit, she went to the Leadership Prep Charter School to speak with school staff.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she made a threat to a school on social media.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kevita Freeman, 30, went to the Leadership Prep Charter School on Elliston Road to speak with school staff.

After Freeman left the school, the affidavit said Freeman went onto Facebook Live and said "I'll run my car in that ************" and "I'll throw a bomb in that ************".

According to the affidavit, Freeman was arrested and admitted to police she made the threats.