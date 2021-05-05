After reports of gunfire Tuesday night, Helena-West Helena police find body of 73-year-old woman Wednesday morning

Arkansas State Police have been called in to investigate.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been called in to investigate the death of a 73-year-old Helena-West Helena woman.

Helena Police were called to the area of South 5th street Tuesday night just before 9:00 p.m. about reports of gunfire. They did not find anyone injured, or any other indications of problems in the area.

But this morning, police said the body of 73-year-old Genoria Mosby was found outside her home about sunrise Wednesday. Police said there was evidence she had been shot.