Watch Live: Judge frustrated over slow pace as third day of jury selection in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial begins

Bookmark this page for live updates on the trial as they unfold.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — *Portions of the jury selection livestream will not have audio per an order from the judge.

Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the trial as they unfold.

Day 2

5:57 p.m. Court adjourns for the day. Judge Walmsley tells potential jurors not dismissed that they must be available and must not discuss the case.

In all, 12 jurors were dismissed. The other eight are qualified, though have not been chosen for the jury.

"You remain as qualified jurors in this case and until instructed otherwise by the court," Walmsley said. "At a minimum, until otherwise instructed by the court you are potential jurors."

5:41 p.m. Juror 73 is dismissed as she believes the McMichaels are guilty.

4:54 p.m. Juror 88 says he believes the McMichaels' actions were excessive and unjustified based on the video. He is dismissed.

Juror 89 tells attorneys she believes the McMichaels are guilty and says being on the jury would be difficult due to family issues. She says she would try to be fair and impartial. She is dismissed.

4:20 p.m. Juror 79 tells attorneys she believes police sometimes profile Blacks. She says she is uncomfortable with the amount of cameras, but can be fair and impartial.

Juror 80 is dismissed.

3:59 p.m. Juror 76, a gun owner, says he is somewhat knowledgeable on the facts of the case and said he could be impartial. He said he does get emotional at times. He once served on a jury.

Juror 78 is dismissed.

3:57 p.m. Demonstrators visit Satilla Shores, where Arbery was killed.

Protesters visit Satilla Shores, where the small cross that once marked where #AhmaudArbery was killed has been removed @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/rpbRQnFBiA — anne schindler (@schindy) October 19, 2021

2:28 p.m. Attorneys question Juror 72, a BLM supporter who says Arbery's death "wasn't justified" and believes his death was a hate crime. However, she said she could put aside what she's seen about the case to give the defendants a fair trial.

2:13 p.m. Juror 65 and Juror 69 dismissed for cause. Five jurors have been questioned while four have been struck for cause.

Judge shifts panel schedule. Panel 4 will come in Wednesday morning, Panel 5 will move to next Thursday morning.

1:11 p.m. Attorneys speak to Juror 62, whose father is a friend of Gregory McMichael and is an aspiring police officer. Juror 56 dismissed for cause.

Judge Walmsley continues to grow frustrated by the pace of selection. The second panel of 20 jurors was sent home.

“I am not comfortable with this," Judge Walmsley said. "At the rate we’re going, all these plans we have to move these panels through are not going to work.”

12:15 p.m. Attorneys speak to Juror 52 who says she sees the "good and bad" in law enforcement. She also told attorneys she has followed the case and shared articles on Facebook, but has not "extensively" followed it.

12:10 p.m. Attorneys consider five more jurors, including an elderly man, another man who said he had been influenced by the media on the case, a woman whose husband knows Bryan, and a woman whose husband is "adamantly against the defendants." The fifth juror was dismissed who said all three should be convicted of all counts and had participated in demonstrations.

Judge Walmsley grows frustrated by the pace of questioning, urging the attorneys to speed up the process.

11:57 a.m.: So far, 12 potential jurors were dismissed Monday, and three thus far on Tuesday. Juror 50 was dismissed, under agreement from both sides of the case, with no cause given.

11:55 a.m.: Juror 48 is dismissed. She is a young woman who is hearing impaired with no reliable transportation to and from court. "I saw the news footage and I saw the video footage of the crime, and I’ve already formed a guilty opinion of the crime," Juror 48 says. "I think that they’re guilty."

11:50 a.m.: One potential juror out of the pool of 20 people questioned is dismissed. He is a Black man who says he has participated in racial justice demonstrations.

11:25 a.m.: Outside the courtroom, demonstrators are gathered to support Arbery. A small child takes the mic, saying "Who are we here for?" as the crowd chants back "Ahmaud Arbery!"

9:34 a.m.: Four people say they have negative feelings about Travis McMichael. Three same the same about Gregory McMichael. Two say the same about Bryan. None of the people questioned Tuesday have negative feelings about criminal defense attorneys.

9:00 a.m.: So far, one potential juror says they personally know Greg McMichael. Another knows Bryan personally. One knows Gregory McMichael's wife personally. Another knows Arbery's father.

8:57 a.m.: One person says he/she knows current Brunswick DA Keith Higgins. One knows former Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson.

8:44 a.m.: Judge begins process of explaining questioning method to potential jurors.

8 a.m.: Day two of questioning potential jurors is scheduled to begin. Eight candidates remain from the 20 who were questioned Monday. A new round of 20 will be questioned beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Notes from pool reporter as 20 are individually questioned (thread):

-No. 39 says he's acquaintance of Diego Perez, a neighbor of the McMichaels who was one of the first people on the scene after Arbery was killed. Perez assisted McMichaels in another search for someone they ... — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) October 19, 2021