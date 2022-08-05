Search underway for inmates who cut through roof of Alcorn County Jail and escaped

The Alcorn County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for the four inmates who escaped early Friday morning, August 5, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Alcorn County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for four inmates who escaped early Friday morning, August 5, 2022.

In a post to social media, the sheriff said the inmates cut a hole in the roof of the Alcorn County Jail and escaped through the hole. Investigators said video showed the inmates running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory at about 2 a.m.

The inmates are Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton.