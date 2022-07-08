3 charged with aiding Alcorn County escapees

After all four of the inmates who escaped Aug. 5 were recaptured, 3 were arrested and charged with felony aiding of jail escape, investigators said.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss — Three people have been arrested and charged with helping the four inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail on Aug. 5, 2022, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office.

29-year-old Ana Ruiz of Corinth, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda of Rienzi, and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez of Corinth have all been charged with felony aiding of jail escape, deputies said.

Both Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Aug. 5 in Alcorn County and were both charged and released on $10,000 bond, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office. Jimenez was arrested the same day by Louisiana State Police in Baton Rouge, LA. He is awaiting extradition, along with the escaped inmates, back to Alcorn County, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office.

All four of the inmates who escaped early in the morning on Aug. 5 have been recaptured.

Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton were caught the evening on Aug. 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the help of US Marshalls, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff.

Authorities then found escapee Landon Braudway back in Alcorn County the morning of Aug. 6, according to a social media post by the Alcorn County Sherriff Office.

The officers received information regarding Braudway's whereabouts at 1:30 a.m. and then located the escapee before he fled, according to the Alcorn County Sherriff's Office. Investigators were able to take Braudway back into custody and the investigation into how all four inmates escaped in the first place is still ongoing.