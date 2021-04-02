Almost 15 years later, daughter of Sedley Alley is asking for a DNA test

Sedley Alley was convicted for a 1985 murder and was executed in 2006.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Wednesday, the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals heard arguments for DNA testing in the case of Sedley Alley.

Alley’s daughter is seeking testing that she says should have been done before her father’s execution in 2006.

Alley was convicted for the rape and murder of Marine Lance Corporal Suzanne Marie Collins in 1985.

He had said that he was coerced into falsely confessing to this crime which is supported by key details in his statement that do not match the forensic evidence.

Attorneys say the Alley had enough time to appeal his case when he was alive.