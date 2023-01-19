Woman almost kidnapped while walking her dog in broad daylight, MPD says

MPD does not know the make and model of the vehicle. The dark grey car had rear end damage, back tinted windows, and there were no hub caps on the rims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was almost kidnapped while taking her dog for a run near Chanwil Ave on Monday, Jan. 18, Memphis Police Department said.

Officers responded to a kidnapping abduction call in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Dr. at 3:45 p.m.

MPD said a two men, one driver and one backseat passenger, in a dark grey car approached the victim between 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.

According to MPD, the backseat passenger opened the back door and got out of the vehicle attempting to snatch the victim.

MPD said the victim ran and screamed southbound on Chanwil Ave., yelling for help. The suspects then fled westbound on Chanwil Ave.

MPD does not know the make and model of the vehicle at this time. The dark grey car had rear end damage, back tinted windows, and there were no hub caps on the rims, MPD said.