AMBER ALERT issued for two missing Mississippi children

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the AMBER ALERT for 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Ziayrah Hampton early Friday morning.

GREENVILLE, Miss — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for two missing children from Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton are believed to be with 23-year-old Nickolas Hampton.

They were last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 82 in Greenville.

Zaikeith is 3' 2" tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt with animal print and black pants.

Zyairah is 29" tall, weighing 24 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that is in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.

Nickolas Hampton is 5' 5", weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweat pants.

It's unknown at this time if a vehicle is being used.