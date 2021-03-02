AMBER Alert issued in Arkansas for 2-year-old boy missing from Texas

Anyone with any information is asked to call Celina, Texas police at 972-547-5350.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An AMBER Alert was issued overnight Wednesday in Arkansas for a 2-year-old boy missing from a Dallas suburb.

Levy Pugh is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities believe Levy was abducted by Isaac Pugh, 42.

Levy is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 35 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday wearing a diaper in Celina, Texas.

Isaac Pugh is around 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 212 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas license plate MDT1625, according to officials.