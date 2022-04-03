Missing Loudon County, TN, girl found safe; suspect in custody

Friday morning after issuing the Amber Alert, the TBI said the girl was found and Nicholson is in custody.

MEMPHIS, Ind. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an Amber Alert out of Loudon County for a missing 13-year-old girl is canceled. The girl has been found safe and the suspect is in custody.

The TBI said it believed the girl was kidnapped by William Tyler Nicholson, 22, who was wanted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office for Aggravated Kidnapping.

Investigators said the girl was last seen leaving her home with Nicholson at 4:30 p.m. on March 3rd.

