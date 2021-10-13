Amber Alert for missing 2-week-old baby boy from Chattanooga in East Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a two-week-old baby who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother.
Coti Conner faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to Browen Conner’s disappearance from Chattanooga in East Tennessee.
Browen weighs six pounds and is 19 inches long, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie.
Coti Conner is 30-years-old, 5’5” tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee license plate 1M1-8H6.
Coti Conner was last seen with Browen in the 5600 block of Brainard Road in Chattanooga.
If you see Coti, Browen, or the vehicle she may be driving, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525.