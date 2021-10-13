Amber Alert for missing 2-week-old baby boy from Chattanooga in East Tennessee

Authorities said the baby - Browen Conner - may be with his non-custodial mother - Coti Conner - in a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee license plate 1M1-8H6.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a two-week-old baby who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother.

Coti Conner faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to Browen Conner’s disappearance from Chattanooga in East Tennessee.

Browen weighs six pounds and is 19 inches long, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie.

Coti Conner is 30-years-old, 5’5” tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee license plate 1M1-8H6.

Coti Conner was last seen with Browen in the 5600 block of Brainard Road in Chattanooga.

If you see Coti, Browen, or the vehicle she may be driving, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525.

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find two-week-old Browen Conner, who is missing from Chattanooga and believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner.



Coti faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to Browen’s disappearance.



1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/q5COJfbpb7 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 13, 2021

#TNAMBERAlert: Browen weighs six pounds and is 19 inches long, with brown hair and blue eyes.



He was last seen wearing an orange onesie.



1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/d9JOfIQxzP — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 13, 2021

#TNAMBERAlert: Coti Conner is 30, stands 5’5”, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.



She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.



Spot the baby, the mother, or the car? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/EpL0KgGXTA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 13, 2021