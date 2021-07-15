Ambulance recovered after being stolen outside Regional One in the Medical District

According to the report, the paramedic crew said they parked about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on the street by the driveway due to the ambulance bay being full.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an ambulance was stolen outside Regional One Hospital in the Medical District.

Officers were called to the hospital at 877 Jefferson about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The paramedic crew for the ambulance told investigators they had parked about 8:45 p.m. on the street by the driveway due to the ambulance bay being full. According to the police report, the paramedics said they left the keys inside and engine running.

Investigators said an anonymous tipster called in with the ambulance’s location, and it was found in the area of Breedlove and St. Charles. According to the report, the keys, ABD pads, and a pack of bandages were the only things missing.