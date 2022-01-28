Animal rights organization "outraged" Buddy's Law held up in session

SB 2261, or Buddy's Law, would require youth who torture animals to undergo psychological assessment and treatment.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — An animal defense organization in Mississippi is “outraged” that a bill aimed at requiring treatment for children who hurt animals is being held up in session.

You may remember a dog named Buddy in Tate County, Mississippi.

He was burned last April by a young child. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said a juvenile confessed to tying an electrical cord around the dog’s neck and setting it on fire.

“Common sense dictates that children that have psychological problems that act out they usually start acting out very early, animals are their victims or other children who are unable to speak at that age,” said Doll Stanley, the director of Justice for Animals Campaign.

Stanley and bill sponsor Senator Angela Hill said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is holding up Senate Bill 2261 or Buddy’s Law, which would require psychological assessment and treatment for youths who torture animals.

“Why would you fight a law that would protect that child and the animal and the children and adults around that person?” questioned Stanley.

Sheriff Lance has previously stated his frustration that he couldn’t charge the child with felony animal cruelty because the child wasn’t an adult.

The Latest on Buddy❤ My last update on Buddy was just before Christmas. We had hoped to have him settled in a loving... Posted by Tunica HumaneSociety on Sunday, January 16, 2022

“Mississippi law did not allow did not allow them to do anything,” explained Stanley. “We’re not saying put a child in jail for the rest of their life. What we’re saying is by the time they’re 10,11,12 years old it may be too late to get help for them.”

Sheriff Lance wants to change the law for any future cases.

“A child that does not get the proper guidance counseling if necessary their whole lives are going to be ruined. Our prisons are full of people,” Stanley said. “We’re talking about changing our justice system.”

Remember Buddy?



..a lab mix who was injured after being set on fire by a then 12-year-old in Tate County, MS. An animal rights group is “outraged” “Buddy’s Law” is being held up in session. The bill would require kids who torture animals to have treatment. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/lOn3fH3M9V — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Buddy who recovered from his burn injuries is still looking for his forever home.