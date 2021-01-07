Another escape attempt at Wilder Youth Development Center; investigation underway

This is the fourth incident in less than a week at the youth facility

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tennessee — EDITOR'S NOTE: Video from July 1, 2021

Another investigation is underway after youth inmates at the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County attempted to escape again.

Overnight the Tennessee Highway Patrol requested the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when 4-5 juveniles tried to escape the facility.

FCSO said the juveniles had escaped their dorms into the interior yard and were trying to scale the outer security fence. There was also a rope made of sheets thrown over the exterior fence.

THP and FCSO were able to recapture the youths on the interior yard. All of the detainees were secured and the scene was cleared around 3 a.m.

This is the fourth incident in less than a week where the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has been called by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to assist at the facility.