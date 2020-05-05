Another Tennessee inmate seeks execution delay amid virus

Harold Nichols was sentenced to death for the 1988 rape and murder of 21-year-old Karen Pulley in Chattanooga.

Another death row inmate in Tennessee is seeking a delay in his execution date this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorneys for Harold Nichols last week asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to reschedule his Aug. 4 execution.

The filing says the COVID-19 health crisis creates a dangerous environment for carrying out an execution and prevents necessary work and preparation to apply for clemency.

The state Supreme Court previously delayed inmate Oscar Smith’s execution from June to February due to the coronavirus.