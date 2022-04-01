Anti-gun violence activist explains ways we can prevent children from being victims

A boy was the first victim of gun violence in 2022 on New Years Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An anti-gun violence activist is reminding the community that we need to speak up when we see something, especially after a child was one of the firs victims of violence in 2022.

Last year, 31 children were killed by gun violence in Memphis.

Stevie Moore, the founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, said people need to be more outraged when they hear another child was shot and killed.

"Why don't we ride and talk and get frustrated when our babies are getting killed among us," Moore said. "It's the first of the year. We can't sit on our hands and just do nothing and say 'oh have you heard about another child got shot?' That won't do it this year."

He said the first part of the solution is law enforcement and community members building stronger relations. It can start with law enforcement speaking and building trust with our youth.

"We're going to have to have better communication between law enforcement if we're even going to dent this problem," Moore said.

F.F.U.N has an anonymous and confidential tip line for any information regarding crime in Memphis. Moore encourages anyone to call and report information so the perpetrators can be caught.

"So much of our community just won't talk to law enforcement. That's why I keep pushing my tip line a little harder this year," Moore said. "I keep preaching if you don't want to call the police, if you don't want to get involved and you think retribution is going to happen to your house, you think your house is going to get shot, then I'm telling you to call my tip line 901-417-7361."