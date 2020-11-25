Application for Tennessee driver's license leads to man accused of sexually assaulting children in New Jersey

Richard Allen Ziegler, of Oneida, Tennessee, now faces charges in both New Jersey and Tennessee.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an investigation into an application for a driver’s license led them to man accused of sexually assaulting children in New Jersey in the 1980s.

THP said Richard Allen Ziegler, of Oneida, Tennessee, went to the Scott County Clerk’s Office in Huntsville, Tennessee, July 1st to apply for a state driver license. They said Ziegler indicated had never had a Tennessee driver license, certificate for driving, learner permit, or an ID.

Investigators found Ziegler had a Tennessee license under the name of Allen Richard Richards originally issued in 1991. The license expired in 2014.

As the investigation continued, THP learned that Ziegler was accused in Roxbury, New Jersey, of having sex with at least two children between the ages of 10 and 15 between December 1981 and May 1987, when he lived with them and had assumed responsibility for the children.

Ziegler is charged in New Jersey with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is charged in Tennessee with aggravated perjury and driver license fraud.