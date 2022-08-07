x
Arkansas congressman's son arrested and charged for possession of meth

James Womack, son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack, was arrested and is being charged for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

ROGERS, Ark. — Officials say an Arkansas congressman's son with a history of drug arrests and convictions has been arrested on drug possession charges.

An arrest affidavit says police accompanied a probation officer to James Womack's home in Rogers on Wednesday and noticed he was sitting on a zipper-style eyeglass case.

The affidavit says that when the case was opened, inside were found several syringes, a small glass vile and a small plastic bag containing what tested positive for meth.

The 34-year-old son of Republican Rep. Steve Womack was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

