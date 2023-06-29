Arkansas Highway Patrol officer shot in foot at gas station in Lehi

A spokesperson with West Memphis Police told ABC24 the suspect was arrested.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police and the Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed to ABC24 an Arkansas Highway Patrol officer is recovering after being shot at a gas station in Lehi.

We’re told the shooting happened at a Valero gas station at Highway 70 and Highway 147, about four miles west of West Memphis.

ARDOT said the officer was shot in the foot and was stable when taken to a local hospital.

WMPD and ARDOT confirmed a suspect was arrested.