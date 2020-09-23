Arkansas man charged with killing Memphis man who was selling car

Edmond Knowles is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man accused of killing a Berclair-area man earlier this year and stealing the car he was selling has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury also indicted defendant Edmond Knowles, 21, of Blytheville on charges of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators said that around 7 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2020, victim Arnold Javier Reyes, 20, was approached at an auto parts store on Summer by Knowles who inquired about the red Mustang Reyes was selling.

Reyes agreed to let Knowles take the car for a test drive, and accompanied him in the passenger seat. A short time later residents in the nearby area of Novarese Avenue and Berclair Road reported a shooting.

Police found Reyes on the ground with tape around his ankles and a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw the suspect drive away in the Mustang.

Knowles was charged and arrested about a week later.