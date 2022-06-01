4th Arkansan charged in connection to January 6 insurrection

Robert "Bob" Snow is facing federal charges for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Robert "Bob" Snow of Heber Springs is facing federal charges after admitting to being involved in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, federal agents used information from Snow's cellphone to identify him as a possible suspect who was seen in security cameras inside the U.S. Capitol.

A little less than a month after the insurrection, agents were able to interview Snow about the incident where he admitted to entering the Capitol Building.

The criminal complaint shows several security camera angles with someone believed to be Snow passing through several Capitol Building hallways, including being seen standing at the entrance of the building and "patting people on the back as they enter."

In November 2021, Snow was re-interviewed and admitted again to entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and identifying himself in screenshots of security footage.

Snow also told agents that he was searched, patted down, and given directions to exit by law enforcement while inside the Capitol.

Snow proceeded to also admit that he re-entered the Capitol Building and when he arrived to an area he believed to be a cafeteria, "urinated on a column."

He is facing two federal charges for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection and was in federal court in Little Rock on January 4, 2022, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.