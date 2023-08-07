Arkansas massage parlor owner arrested for human trafficking

Blytheville Police Department responded to a disturbance call at Royal Asian Massage and were able to determine that a woman was being held there against her will.

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A woman was arrested for human trafficking after Bytheville police allegedly discovered she was holding someone captive inside of her massage parlor.

On Saturday, July 29, the Blytheville Police Department responded to a disturbance call at Royal Asian Massage and were able to determine that a woman was being held there against her will, according to Bytheville police.

Officers said the victim told them she was locked inside of the building because she refused to continue performing sexual acts on behalf of the business owner, 52-year-old Zhuo Liu from Chicago, Illinois.

Blytheville police said detectives worked with other agencies and used different resources to secure warrants against Liu. The warrants were for trafficking of persons (adult), second-degree false imprisonment and promoting prostitution in the first degree.

Police said she was taken into custody in University City, Missouri and has since been extradited to Arkansas, where she will be formally charged. The business was immediately closed down.

Police said none of the victims are from the area.

Blytheville police worked with multiple agencies, including the FBI and University City, along with other cities and states during the investigation. They said the delay in the release of additional information was to not jeopardize the investigation with other departments.