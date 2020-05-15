Arkansas murder suspect shot, killed in Mississippi

Hunter Carlstrom died after a shootout in Oxford with U.S. Marshals

OXFORD, Mississippi — An Arkansas murder suspect was shot and killed in Mississippi Friday.

A U.S. Marshal says 33-year-old Hunter Carlstrom died after a shootout in Oxford with U.S. Marshals. A marshal was shot, but will be ok.

When marshals confronted Carlstrom, he jumped out of a car and started shooting. Several other law enforcement agencies helped with the case. Carlstrom’s wife was taken into custody, but no details were given why.

On May 7, deputies with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas were called to home where they found the body of James Sartorelli. His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

NEWS RELEASE FROM MISSISSIPPI BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION:

MBI Investigates Shooting in Oxford Involving US Marshal

At approximately 11:30 CDT today, a deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and wounded in Oxford, Mississippi, while attempting to execute an arrest warrant. The deputy was part of a team looking for Hunter Carlstrom, a fugitive wanted for capital murder in Arkansas.

Preliminary information indicates Carlstrom produced a handgun and fired upon the team when they approached his vehicle and commanded him to exit. In response, officers returned fire striking Carlstrom.

The deputy shot during the exchange was evacuated from the scene and transported to an area hospital.