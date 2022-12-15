Stuttgart officer dead after overnight shooting, police confirm

Arkansas State Police have confirmed that an officer in Stuttgart has died following a fatal overnight shooting that also left an Arkansas State trooper injured.

STUTTGART, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have now confirmed that an officer in Stuttgart has died following a fatal overnight shooting that left one other person injured.

According to reports, the incident happened after two Stuttgart officers pursued a suspect around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the pursuit, 31-year-old Jacob Barnes, shot at the two responding officers, striking and killing one of the two officers.

After shooting the officer, Barnes entered a nearby building and took a person hostage.

Arkansas State Police provided backup to Stuttgart police, with Barnes firing at officers and injuring a trooper from Arkansas State Police.

The woman held hostage was rescued around 7 a.m. on Thursday. Barnes and police then shot at each where Barnes was fatally wounded.

The injured trooper was taken to the hospital where he's described as having non-life threatening injuries.

Following the incident, the Arkansas Department of Corrections posted their regards to the family of Sergeant Donald Scoby, the Stuttgart officer that was fatally shot during the pursuit.

He was a four year veteran of the police force.

Stuttgart Mayor Norma King Strabala also put out a statement online, praising the officer for his dedication to his family, friends, community, and fellow officers at the department.

"Donald was a dedicated officer, fierce advocate for this community, and a dear personal friend. His love for Stuttgart, his brothers and sisters on the force, and his family and friends will endure and outlast this grief," the mayor said in the statement.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.