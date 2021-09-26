Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Arkansas State Police during pursuit

Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Marlo Akins after he fled from authorities and exchanged gunfire with a pursuing trooper on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Marlo Akins after he fled from authorities and exchanged gunfire with a pursuing trooper.

According to reports, an officer attempted to pull over Akins who then fled from the trooper after refusing to stop: escalating to a vehicle pursuit around 12:23 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Geyer Springs.

During the pursuit, Akins reportedly pushed a female passenger from this vehicle and opened fire at the trooper pursuing him.

The passenger, 31-year-old Jerika Presley told authorities that was pushed from the inside of Akins vehicle but was not seriously injured.

According to reports, neither she nor the pursuing officer were harmed by the gunfire.

Akins left his vehicle on Eaton Street and continued to flee on foot as he fired at the pursuing trooper.

Reports say that state police surrounded the area and Akins was taken into custody four hours later.

Akins was charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, fleeing, and executing a terroristic act.

Akins was charged with first-degree murder last year in connection to a shooting that occurred in June at a nightclub in Southwest Little Rock. Reportedly, he was free on bond at the time of Sunday's incident.