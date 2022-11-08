x
Crime

Arkansas State Police investigate after West Memphis man shot and killed on I-40

Troopers said Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 near Mound City Road about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a West Memphis man was killed after he was shot along I-40.

Troopers said Yasmon Lewis, 21, was believed to have been driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis about 10:30 p.m. Monday when he was shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 near Mound City Road.

Lewis was taken to a Memphis hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators blocked westbound lanes of I-40 while collecting evidence overnight. They have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

