Arkansas woman charged with killing Memphis pastor to get new defense attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman charged with murdering a Memphis pastor will get a different lawyer.
Latoshia Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Executive Pastor Brodes Perry in his Collierville apartment in April 2019.
Daniels was being represented by criminal defense attorney Leslie Ballin. However, after disagreeing on how the case should move, Ballin requested to be removed from the case. Daniels has said that she cannot afford another lawyer, so she will be assigned a court-appointed attorney.