Arlington man indicted in 2 deadly fentanyl overdoses

ARLINGTON, Tenn — An Arlington man has been indicted in connection with two deadly fentanyl overdoses.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI agents and drug task force officers began investigating fentanyl being distributed in the Arlington area on November 15. Days later on November 18, the Memphis Police Department's Organized Crime Unit helped in the expanded investigation.

On Thursday, December 16, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hunter Logan, 30, with two counts of second-degree homicide.

Law enforcement searched Logan's home on Reed Bend Cove in Arlington on Friday and confiscated suspected drugs and a weapon.

Logan was taken into custody and was booked in the Shelby County Jail on the two counts of second-degree homicide, along with additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.