MPD releases video of armed robbery at Memphis Plato’s Closet store

Robbery Plato’s Closet 2200 North Germantown Parkway Report #2308005839ME MEMPHIS, TN – On August 10, 2023, Memphis Police officers made the scene of a business robbery at Plato’s Closet located at 2200 North Germantown Parkway at approximately 8:16 p.m. Officers were advised that a male entered the business armed with a silver revolver and demanded everyone inside the store to lay on the floor. The suspect then made the employees open the cash registers. The suspect then began taking the money from the registers and then placing the money into his pockets. The suspect wore a red cloth covering the lower portion of his face, a gray hoodie, gray pants, lime green slides, and was armed with a silver revolver. The suspect fled from the store on foot. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.