Armored truck guard robbed while putting money into ATM, police say

MPD said officers responded to a robbery call at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3600 block of Hack Cross near Winchester Rd. about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023. They found that a guard for an armored truck outside the bank had been robbed while putting money into an ATM.

Investigators don’t know yet how much money was taken, and there is no description for the suspects.