Arrest made in shooting at Humboldt High School basketball game

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An arrest was made Wednesday in a deadly West Tennessee high school basketball game shooting.
18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman was arrested, accused of shooting three people, one fatally, following a pair of basketball games Tuesday night in Humboldt.
Police received a call at 8:30 p.m. about shots fired at Humboldt High School. According to a statement posted on Facebook by Humboldt City Schools, there was a shooting during a basketball game. Humboldt High School was playing North Side High School.
Police said they found 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey shot. He died at the scene.
Another 18-year-old was taken to a trauma center and is said to be in serious condition. A third victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and released with non-left-threatening injuries.
Humboldt City Schools Superintendent Janice Epperson said in a statement late Tuesday that the altercation happened between two adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured.
A warrant was issued Wednesday for Hardiman for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, carrying a weapon on school property, and more.
The school district cancelled all classes and all before and after school activities for Wednesday, December 1.
Humboldt is about an hour and a half east of Memphis.
