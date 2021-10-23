Arrest made after deadly Memphis club shooting

When police arrived, an affidavit said the man continued to shoot one of the men while he was on the ground. He died on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a deadly triple shooting at a club in Hickory Hill early Friday morning.

An arrest affidavit said surveillance video showed Keython Johnson, 26, sitting next to one of the victims at Indulge Lounge on Winchester Road. Police said Johnson and one of the victims started to argue because he accidentally brushed up against Johnson while raising his arms.

Police said Johnson punched the victim, pulled out a gun, and shot two people. Johnson also accidentally shot himself, police said.

When police arrived, the affidavit said Johnson continued to shoot one of the men while he was on the ground. He died on the scene.

Shooting at 5959 Winchester pic.twitter.com/IpS9yCG7Dj — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 22, 2021

Police identified the man who was shot and killed as Lawrence Williams. The other man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.