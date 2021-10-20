Arsonist wanted after fire at home on Given Avenue

Firefighters were called to the house in the 3200 block of Given Avenue, near Hudson Street, just before 11:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said someone set fire to a home Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the house in the 3200 block of Given Avenue, near Hudson Street, just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators said it was arson, and with fire set in several locations in the home.

The fire caused about $24,000 to the home, and about $4,000 damage to a neighboring home.