Arson blamed for Friday morning fire at home in New Chicago area of Memphis

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for an arsonist after a fire Friday morning in the New Chicago area.

Memphis firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 1000 block of Firestone Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Friday. They found fire showing from the home, and it took just over 10 minutes to get it under control.

No one was hurt, but the Red Cross provided help for one adult and one child.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the living room of the home.

The fire caused about $50,000 total in damages.