Fire investigators want to know who set fire to vacant apartment building overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Fire Department said arson is to blame for a fire at a vacant apartment building in south Memphis.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 300 block of Lucy Avenue, south of E McLemore, just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two-story apartment building in flames.

It took dozens of firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. No one was injured.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set in several locations through the building.

The fire caused a total of about $43,000 in damages.

Anyone with information on who started this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.