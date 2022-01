If you know who the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department need your help identifying two suspects believed to be involved with an arson in Whitehaven.

According to the department, it happened at 571 Hemsley Ave. on Thursday, January 6.

The department asks anyone with information on who the suspects are to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.