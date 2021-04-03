Arsonist sets fire to Memphis daycare van, hours later daycare itself torched

Memphis Fire Department wants people who have information about these arsons to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Someone set fire to a Memphis daycare van and then, hours later, the daycare itself was torched.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters were called to put out a fire just after 2:30am Tuesday morning at Better Choice Childcare at 4297 Stage Road. Investigators say someone intentionally set the inside of a daycare van. Then, just before 8 that night, several parts of the inside of the daycare itself were intentionally set on fire. No one was hurt in either fire.

The two fires caused almost $60,000 in damages to the van, daycare, and contents. Also, the building next door sustained about $16,000 in damage to the building and things inside.