ATF called to investigate South Memphis convenience store early Thursday morning

The store near Memphis' Bethel Grove neighborhood was the site of a shooting late September.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) was called in to investigate a scene at a South Memphis convenience store Thursday morning that previously was the site of a shooting.

According to the ATF, they arrived on scene at the Save a Stop at the 2700 block of Kimball Avenue Thursday morning. They did not provide any additional details, saying the investigation was ongoing. An ABC24 crew spotted an armored truck on scene.

Memphis Police said they responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. Thursday for a call for an armed person, but said they didn't arrest anyone, and they weren't involved in the investigation.

The store was the site of a shooting on Sept. 29, where Memphis Police said two people got into an argument when one person left the store, came back, grabbed the victim's handgun and shot him. MPD is still looking for a suspect in that case.