Suspects wanted after Bitcoin ATM stolen from Memphis gas station

Burglary/Business Mobil Gas Station 6133 Macon Road Report #2201005957ME MEMPHIS, TN – On 1/16/22, officers were dispatched to an alarm call at 6133 Macon Road, Mobil Gas Station, upon arrival officers observed the front doors to be smashed down and the bitcoin ATM had been taken from the business. Suspects Vehicle: Gray 2004-2008 Ford F-150 Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Video of the suspects is attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”