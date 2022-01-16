Suspects wanted after Bitcoin ATM stolen from Memphis gas station

The suspects used a gray 2004-2008 Ford F-150 and police said as of Monday, no arrests have been made.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a group of people who were caught on camera stealing a Bitcoin ATM from a gas station after they rammed a truck through the windows.
According to police, it happened on Sunday at the Mobil gas station at 6133 Macon Rd.
The suspects used a gray 2004-2008 Ford F-150 and police said as of Monday, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information about the burglary, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 901-528-CASH.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Burglary/Business
Mobil Gas Station
6133 Macon Road
Report #2201005957ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On 1/16/22, officers were dispatched to an alarm call at 6133 Macon Road, Mobil Gas Station, upon arrival officers observed the front doors to be smashed down and the bitcoin ATM had been taken from the business.
Suspects Vehicle: Gray 2004-2008 Ford F-150
Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Video of the suspects is attached.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 17, 2022